Kirby Smart Trolls Lane Kiffin With 'Hot Yoga' Joke After Georgia's Win vs. Ole Miss
Lane Kiffin has developd a reputation for being an expert internet troll, in addition to being a pretty good architect of a college football offense. So, when Kiffin took to X on the morning of Saturday's SEC clash against Georgia and posted a shirtless photo of himself after doing some "hot yoga," one knew that the social media post was going to be brought up in some capacity after the game.
We just didn't think it would be Kirby Smart, Georgia's coach and Kiffin's longtime friend, former co-worker and now SEC opponent.
Smart, speaking to reporters after the Bulldogs' thrilling 43-35 win over Ole Miss, was asked why he feels "the margins are tighter around the league." Smart wasn't exactly sure what the culprit behing the closer games is, but he's sure that it's not going to be easy on his heart.
"...I know it's going to be hard on my heart if it continues," Smart said. "Because we had a run here where we didn't have as many of those and now it seems like every week."
That's when Smart worked a clever troll of Kiffin in.
"I do want to thank Lane though," Smart continued. "For the end of the game, he gave me some hot yoga tickets. So I can go to yoga. Tell him I appreciate that."
Well done by Smart. It's not surprising that the Georgia coach couldn't resist getting a comment in before leaving the podium, as he and Kiffin were trading playful jabs all week long.
First, it was Kiffin, who after being asked who he thought burned more calories during a game, he or the equally-animated Smart, joked that he didn't believe Smart was "burning too many calories" after he had seen him on television. Smart clapped back. Then, during the game, Kiffin appeared to poke fun at a controversy involving Smart from this past week.
During Georgia's Oct. 11 win over Auburn, Smart seemingly called timeout but said he was trying to inform the referees that the Tigers' defense was clapping by clapping his own hands.
During the Bulldogs-Rebels game, Kiffin had a little fun at Smart's expense, making the timeout gesture towards an official, then telling the referee he was "clapping."
So it's no wonder that Smart got a wisecrack in as he left the podium.