The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly: Georgia Football Suffers Second Loss of 2024
Unpacking everything good, bad, and ugly from the Dawgs' final road game of the 2024 regular season.
The Georgia Bulldogs suffered their second loss of the 2024 regular season this afternoon as the Ole Miss Rebels halted the Dawgs offensive efforts to the tune of a 28-10 victory. With plenty of negatives to unpack from this poor showing, here is the good, the bad, and the ugly.
The Good: The Start
The Bulldog's first offensive and defensive sequences were about as perfect as Kirby Smart and his staff could ask for. The Dawgs' defense opened the game with two sacks followed by an interception that quickly led to a Dawgs' rushing touchdown. Had the rest of the first half played out like the beginning three minutes, the Dawgs would likely have had different fortunes in this game.
The Bad: Drops, Drops, and More Drops
For as much flack fans have thrown Carson Beck's way, his wide-receiving unit has not done him any favors this season. Numerous times, Bulldogs pass catchers dropped accurate throws that either stalled or hindered the Bulldogs' drives throughout the day. The Dawgs' future for this season remains uncertain, but there will certainly be no championship in their future if the wideouts continue this trend of inconsistency.
The Ugly: Offensive Line Play
Teams are rarely going to win on the road in the SEC if they cannot consistently protect their quarterback. This sentiment reared its ugly head for the Dawgs today as Georgia's offense was unable to create any momentum on offense. If the Dawgs cannot protect their quarterback or reset the line of scrimmage consistently, their chances of reaching the national title game will likely be out of reach.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
