The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly: Georgia's Win Over the Florida Gators
Unpacking everything good, bad, and worse from the Dawgs' victory over their rival, the Florida Gators.
The Georgia Bulldogs defeated one of their most hated rivals, the Florida Gators, this afternoon in their annual Party." meeting of "The World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail The final score for this match was 34-20. With the game in the rear-view, lets take a look at some of the things that went well in this matchup, and the things that need to be improved upon.
The Good: The Second Half
While the first-half showing was certainly not up to standard for the Dawgs, it's hard to complain about a 28-point second half. The Bulldog's defense forced a handful of punts and big turnovers that provided Carson Beck and the offense to reach the endzone four separate times with four separate enough of a separate Dawgs. Georgia will need to turn in a preformance like this for a full 60 minutes moving forward.
The Bad: Busted Plays
Whether it was the defense or the offense, both units, at some point in the game, had a busted play that hindered the Dawgs' preformance. While the Bulldogs once again overcame these mistakes, it is much too late into the season for this not to be a major worry. If the Bulldogs lose another game this season, busted plays will likely be a major reason why.
The Ugly: First Half Turnovers
Once again, the Dawgs' had to dig themselves out of a hole that was created by inopportune turnovers that provided their opponent with momentum. As the regular season winds down and the postseason approaches, it will be imperative for Carson Beck and company to protect the football moving forward.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Football's 2024 Recruiting Class Already Paying Off in Week One
- Georgia Football Injury Report Following Game Against Clemson Tigers
- WATCH: Kirby Smart Addresses Media Ahead of Week Two Matchup
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at@DawgsDaily