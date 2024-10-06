The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Georgia Football's Victory Over Auburn
Everything good, bad, and ugly from Georgia's conference victory over the Auburn Tigers on Saturday.
The Georgia Bulldogs returned to the win column this week after they held off the Auburn Tigers in Athens to emerge victorious in the 19th edition of "The Deep South's Oldest Rivalry." Though the game was not as flashy as some fans may have hoped, there is still a ton to unpack from this solid conference victory for the Bulldogs.
The Good: Offensive Efficiency
While Georgia may not have had a high-flying scoring affair this weekend, the Bulldogs offense was extremely efficient. The Dawgs finished the afternoon converting seven of their 13 third-down attempts, completing nearly 80% of their passes, and avoiding turning the ball over altogether. The stats may not jump off the page, but Georgia's offensive performance was extremely effective. Especially considering how other top-10 teams faired this weekend.
The Bad: Passing Game Inconsistencies
Though the issues were not as pronounced or costly as last week, there were still a handful of times throughout the game when Carson Beck and his wide receivers did not seem to be on the same page. Whether it's bad passing, busted routes, or miscommunication between the two parties. Increasing the efficiency of downfield passing will be mandatory for Georgia if it wants to win another national title.
The Ugly: Tackling
Through the past three matchups, Georgia has been uncharacteristically inconsistent when it comes to tackling. An issue that reared its ugly head once again on Auburn's only touchdown of the afternoon. While the Dawgs' defense is still one of the best in the country, broken tackles have certainly become an area of concern for this program.
The Bulldogs will play in Sanford Stadium once again this upcoming Saturday as the Mississippi State Bulldogs travel to Athens. This will be the first meeting between these two teams since the 2022 season.
