The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Georgia's Instant Classic Win Over Georgia Tech
Unpacking everything good, bad, and worse from the Bulldogs' historic victory over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
The Georgia Bulldogs emerged victorious over their in-state rivals, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in an instant-class, eight overtime finish. The Bulldogs overcame a 17-point defecit and a 14-point defecit in fourth quarter to force overtime, which would result in the longest played football game involving an SEC team. With four quarters and eight overtimes to recap, here is this week's edition of "The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly."
The Good: The Outcome
Coming out on the winning side of an instant-classic feels good, but doing so against your in-state rival on your home field makes winning that much sweeter. It certainly wasn't pretty and frankly, the Dawgs should not have been in this situation in the first place. But Friday night's win will go down as one of the greatest games in the "Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate." Rivalry.
The Bad: Defensive Execution
While the Bulldogs are known for their staunch defense, Friday night's effort was not the standard. The Yellow Jakets gained over 550 yards of offense with quarterback Haynes King rushing for over 100 yards on the ground. Tech also converted nearly half of their 3rd down conversions, which extended drives and prevented the Dawgs' offense from being able to ever build any momentum.
The Ugly: It Took Eight Overtimes
The Bulldogs entered this game as three score favorites and were heavily favored to win in their home environment. However, much like other games this season the Dawgs quickly foud themselves in a deep hole that they almsot were unable to dig themselves out of. Whether it was poor tackling, dropped passes, poor third down execution, or any or misshap, the Dawgs were far from their best Saturday night. And they will need to be their best from here on out in order to have a chance at winning the national title.
