Top Three Things We Learned About Georgia Football During Spring
As Georgia's spring practice portion of the offseason comes to an end, we take a look at what we've learned about the team.
The Georgia Bulldogs have completed their spring practice portion of the offseason. The 2024 SEC champions, Georgia, fell short of the national title expectation that is seemingly the demand and standard around the program at this point.
Through (15) practices and a spring scrimmage, there was plenty of opportunity for head coach Kirby Smart and his staff to evaluate their roster.
Here’s what we’ve learned about the 2025 Georgia Bulldogs during spring ball, as we get our first look at the team trying to meet the standard in 2025.
Gunner Stockton is the Starting QB in 2025
There was little to no doubt about it. Whether you talked to sources this spring inside the organization, whether you spoke to sources who viewed practice themselves, or whether you watched G-Day in person, you came away knowing that Gunner Stockton is the starting quarterback for Georgia in 2025. His downfield aggressiveness and accuracy were on display during G-Day. Pair that skill set with the wide receiver core he has in 2025, and things could be explosive.
Wide Receivers Talk Of Camp
No position group consistently had sources raving this spring than the wide receiver crew. It’s a good thing, too, because Georgia spent real resources on the position this offseason. Colbie Young returns, Noah Thomas and Zachariah Branch transfer in, CJ Wiley and Taylyn are the highest-rated tandem of recruits at the WR position since Dominick Blaylock and George Pickens in 2019. They spent. And the results are obvious when you see this team practice at this point in the offseason. They are going to be a threat to defensive backs if they remain healthy and play to the potential on display this spring.
Georgia Still With Question in the DB Room There’s no question that Georgia’s going to be deep and extremely talented at corner this season. However, who is going to start next to KJ Bolden at safety is still up in the air even after spring practice. At this point, after watching G-Day and talking to sources this spring, if they played tomorrow, JaCorey Thomas would start with Bolden. Though come August, don’t be surprised if Zion Branch is getting the nod. Jaiden Harris has been playing safety as well, with UAB transfer Adrian Maddox paying Nickel. Nickel/STAR also seems to be a bit of a concern on obvious passing downs still. Joenel Aguero is an extremely talented tackler and disruptor, but has been attacked in the deep passing game and was attacked again on Saturday.
