Trevor Etienne Announces 2025 NFL Draft Decision
Georgia running back Trevor Etienne announces his 2025 NFL draft decision.
After suffering a loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the Allstate Sugar Bowl, the Georgia Bulldogs 2024 season has come to a close. With the season concluded, players and coaches have begun turning their attention to the 2025 season and are making decisions for their future.
One of the latest players to follow this trend is running back Trevor Etienne. Who announced via Instagram that he declared for the 2025 NFL Draft after spending one season in Athens.
Georgia Football Roster Tracker
Georgia Portal Entries
- Julian Humphrey, DB
- Michael Jackson III, WR
- Troy Bowles, LB
- Jamaal Jarrett, DL
- Justyn Rhett, DB
- Sam M'Pemba, Edge
- RaRa Thomas, WR
- Jake Pope, Safety
- Anthony Evans, WR
- Damon Wilson, LB
- Carson Beck, QB
Georgia Draft Declerations
- OL, Tate Ratledge
- WR, Arian Smith
- DL, Nazir Stackhouse
- DL, Warren Brinson
- LB, Jalon Walker
- EDGE, Mykel Williams
- S, Malaki Starks
- LB, Smael Mondon
- OL, Dylan Fairchild
- OL, Jared Wilson
- DL, Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins
- WR, Dominic Lovett
- TE, Benjamin Yurosek
Georgia Returns / Portal Additions
- WR, Zechariah Branch (USC)
- S, Zion Branch (USC)
- S, Adrian Maddox (UAB)
- WR, Noah Thomas (Texas A&M)
- S, Jaden Harris (Miami)
- DT, Christen Miller
- WR, Dillon Bell
- RB, Trevor Etienne
- RB, Cash Jones
- DB, Daylen Everette
