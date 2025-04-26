UCF Offensive Lineman Waltclaire Flynn Jr. Commits to Georgia Football
UCF offensive lineman Waltclaire Flynn has announced his commitment to Georgia.
The Georgia Bulldogs have been putting in work during the spring transfer portal window as they have already nabbed a few players to add to the roster. They just added another as UCF offensive lineman Waltclaire Flynn has announced his commitment to Georgia. He comes to Athens with four years of eligibility remaining.
Flynn is from Grayson high school out of the state of Georgia. In the 2024 recruiting class, he was rated a four-star prospect, the 385th-best player in the country, the 25th-best interior offensive lineman and the 44th-best player in the state of Georgia, according to composite rankings.
This past season for the Golden Knights, Flynn did not appear in any games and took a redshirt. Flynn is a lifer at the center position, which is something the Bulldogs needed to add to the roster. Georgia's starter from last season, Jared Wilson, is off to the NFL and Drew Bobo is set to be the starter, but the Bulldogs needed some depth behind Bobo. Flynn brings that.
Georgia has now added four players from the transfer portal during the spring. Flynn will join Illinois running back Josh McCray, Miami defensive lineman Joshua Horton and Army EDGE Elo Modozie. A strong group of players at positions that Georgia needed to add some bodies at.
Georgia Football Transfer Portal Tracker:
Departures:
- Nitro Tuggle, WR
- Marques Easley, OL
- Branson Robinson, RB
- Chris Peal, DB
Commitments:
- Elo Modozie, LB
- Josh Horton, DL
- Josh McCray, RB
- Waltclaire Flynn, OL
