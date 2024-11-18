UMass Fires Head Coach Don Brown Ahead of Game vs Georgia Football
The University of Massachusetts has fired head coach Don Brown ahead of their game against Georgia.
The Georgia Bulldogs took care of business this past weekend in primetime as they defeated the Tennessee Volunteers 31-17 to keep their playoff hopes alive. They also concluded their conference schedule for the season and now will matchup against UMass this weekend. However, UMass will have a different look than normal as head coach Don Brown has been fired by the university as of Monday.
Brown got his start in college football back in 1982 with Dartmouth. He then bounced around Universities in the Northeast at programs like Yale, Brown and UMass as a defensive coordinator back in 1998. Brown then received his first head coaching job at Northeastern in 2000 and would remain there until 2003. He then served as UMass' head coach from 2004-2008. Brown then held jobs at Maryland, UConn, Boston College and Michigan as a defensive coordinator until he returned back to UMass as head coach in 2022.
Brown had a head coaching record of 101-71 but a 2-6 season from UMass this year has ended his time with the program during the second go around. Georgia will be the third SEC program UMass has faced this season as they went up against Missouri and Mississippi State earlier in the season.
The Minutemen suffered a tough loss this past weekend against Liberty as they took a 20-7 lead into halftime. The Flames came storming back though, took the game into overtime and ended up winning by one point. The program will not begin their search for a new head coach while also preparing for the Bulldogs this week.
