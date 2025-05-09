WATCH: Atlanta Falcons Get First Look at Jalon Walker During Rookie Minicamp
The Atlanta Falcons got their first look at linebacker Jalon Walker during rookie mini camp.
The newly drafted rookie class is starting to settle in with their new teams. The Georgia Bulldogs had 13 players selected in this year's class and one of them was linebacker Jalon Walker, who was selected 15th overall by the Atlanta Falcons.
Walker became the first Georgia Bulldog to be selected by the Falcons in the first or second round since 1966. The Falcons also got their first look at their first round pick during rookie minicamp this week. Take a look:
While a team drafting you certainly assures they see some type of potential in you as a player, it doesn't always guarantee playing time or usage in the upcoming season. The Atlanta Falcons' 2024 rookie class ranked as one of the least productive groups in the NFL last season. However, based on head coach Raheem Morris' most recent claim, that is nothing to worry about for Walker.
"Make no mistake about it, we're going to have some real intentionality about playing our rookies this year," said Morris.
Along with Walker, the Falcons also selected former Tennessee EDGE James Pearce Jr.. The Falcons have had an inconsistent pass for many years now, and they are hoping Pearce and Walker provide a spark in that department.
As fans can see in the video, Walker will continue wearing No. 11 for the Falcons, previously worn by Falcons legend Julio Jones.
During the 2024 season, Walker shined at the linebacker position, racking up 61 total tackles and 6.5 sacks for the Bulldogs. In addition to his robust statistical output, the linebacker was the clear-cut leader of the Georgia defense. His efforts during the season helped him become just the third Georgia Bulldog to receive the Butkus Award.
