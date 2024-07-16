WATCH: Carson Beck Speaks at SEC Media Days
Everything Georgia football quarterback Carson Beck had to say at SEC Media Days.
SEC Media Days kicked off on Monday as every head coach from the conference along with several players will have a chance to speak to the media this week in Dallas, Texas. On Tuesday, Georgia football quarterback Carson Beck took the podium to discuss a variety of topics.
Beck has a lot of hype building up around his name entering this season. Many consider him the favorite to be the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft and until recently, Beck was the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy. He is still considered one of the top choices and Georgia will need a big final season out of back if they want to accomplish their goal of winning another national title.
Here is everything Beck had to say at SEC Media Days:
2024 SEC Media Days Schedule
Monday, July 15th
- Brian Kelly (LSU)
- Lane Kiffin (Ole Miss)
- Shane Beamer (South Carolina)
- Clarke Lea (Vanderbilt)
Tuesday, July 16th
- Kirby Smart (Georgia)
- Eliah Drinkwitz (Missouri)
- Brent Venables (Oklahoma)
- Josh Heupel (Tennessee)
Wednesday, July 17th
- Kalen DeBoer (Alabama)
- Billy Napier (Florida)
- Jeff Lebby (Mississippi State)
- Steve Sarkisian
Thursday, July 18th
- Sam Pittman (Arkansas)
- Hugh Freeze (Auburn)
- Mark Stoops (Kentucky)
- Texas A&M (Mike Elko)
Other Georgia News:
