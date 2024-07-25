WATCH: Demeco Ryans Raves About Kamari Lassiter, 'That Kid Freaking Competes'
Houston Texans head coach Demeco Ryans raves about former Georgia defensive back Kamari Lassiter at training camp.
NFL training camp has started up across the professional football league as the NFL preseason and regular season inch closer. This is a pivotal time for organizations to get a look at their new additions from the draft and from free agency. The Georgia Bulldogs have a litany of rookies across the league, and one of them is making a splash with the Houston Texans.
The Texans posted a video of head coach Demeco Ryans mic'd up at training camp on Tuesday, and he had nothing but great things to say about Lassiter when reacting to his play. Fans can hear Ryans shouting things like, "Way to finish 14 [Lassiter's number]," into the microphone. The clip then ends with Ryans saying, "That kid freaking competes, every snap. Love it. Love it! Every snap. Love it! There you go 'Mari."
Ryans was asked about Lassiter during a media availability event earlier in the week and had nothing but praises for the second-round pick.
“Kamari is showing up every day,” said Ryans. “He’s quiet, but he’s locked in, focused,
and intense. You don’t notice him much because he’s always doing his job.”
Ryans also noted that Lassiter’s abilities were not a surprise, as his film from Georgia showed his elite skillset.
“He’s exactly the guy we saw from the Georgia film," said Ryans. “A lot of people call him a dawg. He is a dawg.”
