WATCH: Georgia Bulldogs Post Complilation Video to Celebrate 100 Days Until Kickoff
The Georgia Bulldogs social media team has put together a compilation of touchdowns to prepare fans for the 2025 college football season.
The Georgia Bulldogs are officially 100 days from the beginning of their 2025 college football season and the anticipation of the team's return is beginning to grow. As fans eagerly await the return of their beloved Bulldogs, the Dawgs' social media team provided its fanbase another treat.
In a video recently posted to social media, the Bulldogs featured a compilation video of 100 of Georgia's biggest touchdowns over the past few seasons.
Some of the iconic scores featured in the video were Chris Smith's interception return against Clemson in 2021, Kelee Ringo's "Chip-six" in the 2021 national championship, Brock Bowers go-ahead touchdown against Auburn in 2023, Trevor Etienne's overtime score in the 2024 SEC Championship, and numerous others.
The Bulldogs will hope to create some iconic moments of their own this season as they look to return to the national championship state and win their third national title in just five seasons. The Bulldogs 2025 season will begin on August 30th when the Dawgs host the Marshall Thundering Herd in Athens.
Georgia Bulldogs 2025 Schedule
- Aug. 30 - vs Marshall
- Sept. 6 - vs Austin Peay
- Sept. 13 - @ Tennessee
- Sept. 20 - BYE
- Sept. 27 - vs Alabama
- Oct. 4 - vs Kentucky
- Oct. 11 - @ Auburn
- Oct. 18 - vs Ole Miss
- Oct. 25 - BYE
- Nov. 1 - vs Florida (Jacksonville)
- Nov. 8 - @ Mississippi State
- No. 15 - vs Texas
- Nov. 22 - vs Charlotte
- Nov. 29 - vs Georgia Tech (Atlanta)
