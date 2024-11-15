WATCH: Georgia Football Releases Trailer Ahead of Tennessee Game
The Georgia Bulldogs social media team has released their tenth game trailer of the 2024 college football season.
The Georgia Bulldogs are just 24 hours away from an SEC matchup which could decide the fate of their 2024 college football season. With a win, the Dawgs remain in the thick of the conversation for the 12-team college football playoff. With a loss, their national title hopes will almost certainly be crushed.
Georgia has dominated this matchup as of late rattling off a series-record seven straight wins over the Vols. The Bulldogs have held Tennessee’s offense to under 20 points in six of those seven matchups and have won all seven games by at least two scores.
With so much on the line Saturday, the Dawgs' social media team has crafted another exciting trailer to get fans prepared for a massive game.
How to Watch Georgia vs Tennessee
- Gameday: Saturday, November 16th. 2024
- Game time: 7:30 pm ET
- TV: ABC
- Broadcast Team: Chris Fowler (Play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (Color)
- Location: Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
- Location: Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, 7:30 - ABC
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, 3:30 - ABC
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, 7:30 - ABC
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
