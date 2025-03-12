WATCH: Gunner Stockton Throws at Georgia Pro Day
The University of Georgia's Pro Day is underway as NFL scouts, coaches, and GMs converge on Athens, Georgia, to take their final look at this year's Bulldog prospects before the NFL Draft. For many Bulldogs, this will be their second and third opportunity to showcase their abilities. But for one Georgia Bulldog, it is his first.
During the wide receiver's workout portion for pro day, quarterback Gunner Stockton threw passes for the Bulldog receivers running routes. This is a fairly rare sight for Bulldog fans given that the signal caller's passing sample is so small.
The Bulldogs will begin their 2025 season on Saturday, August 30th, when they host the Marshall Thundering Herd in Athens. Georgia has not lost a season opener under Kirby Smart and is currently on a more than 30-game win streak at home.
