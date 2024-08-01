WATCH: Kirby Smart Delivers First Press Conference of Fall Camp
Watch Kirby Smart speak with the media during his first press conference of the Bulldogs' 2024 fall camp.
The Georgia Bulldogs have fully begun their preparations for the 2024 college football season as fall camp began today. During camp, the Dawgs will partake in a handful of grueling practices that will shape the depth chart for the 2024 college football season.
Head coach Kirby Smart also addressed the media this afternoon as the team concluded its first day of practices. Smart outlined his excitement for the upcoming season and detailed
the tough challenge that lies ahead.
The Bulldogs will play one of their hardest schedules ever, facing SEC powerhouses Alabama, Texas, and Ole Miss all on the road this season. The Dawgs will also begin their season against a top-25 opponent as they will travel to Atlanta to face the Clemson Tigers.
Smart and the rest of the Bulldogs will continue to diligently work through the fall camp before beginning their quest for a third national title in four seasons.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
Other Georgia News:
- Kirby Smart Will Reach This Historic Milestone During the 2024 College Football Season
- Brock Bowers Continuing to Make Strides in Camp With Raiders
- Georgia Amongst List of Overrated Teams in College Football
Join the Community:
Follow Christian Kirby II on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.