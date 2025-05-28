WATCH: Kirby Smart Drops Iconic Line in EA Sports College Football 26 Promo Video
Watch Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart utters one of the most iconic phrases in sports video game history.
With summer months just a few weeks away, the return of EA Sport's beloved college football franchise is near as more details about the company's latest installment have slowly been revealed. One of the latest additions to this year's game is that coaches, such as Kirby Smart will likely be featured in this year's release.
Smart, who was recently revealed to be on the cover of the game's "deluxe edition" has done some media promoting for the video games release. Including a social media video, which posted to his account. In the video, the Bulldogs head coach can be seen uttering EA's iconic tagline, "EA Sports. It's in the game."
Head coaches for any of the schools were not featured in last year's title, and though there has yet to be official confirmation that Smart will be a character in this year's game. The coach's inclusion of the title as well as media promotions is a great indicator that Bulldog fans may have a chacne to see their favorite coach in action when the game is released.
EA Sports College Football 26 is expected to be available to play on Thursday, July 10th of this year. A trailer for this year's video game is expected to be released on Thursday, May 29th and could offer even more insight to the numerous features that could be added to this year's installment.
