WATCH: Kirby Smart Jokingly Brings in a Tackling Expert to Speak With Team
Kirby Smart jokingly brought in a "tackling expert" to speak to his football team following their win over Tennessee.
The Georgia Bulldogs' defense shined in a big win this past Saturday as they defeated the 7th-ranked Tennessee Volunteers where the Dawgs held Tennessee to zero second-half points. But despite the excellent showing on defense, head coach Kirby Smart felt that the Bulldogs' defense could use some help from a "tackling expert".
The Bulldogs' social media team posted a video of Smart speaking with his players about his desire to get better at tackling and stated that he will do "whatever it takes" to ensure improvements. With that, Smart notified the program that he was bringing in a "tackling expert".
The tackling expert in question was Bulldogs punter Brett Thorson, who made a touchdown-saving tackle during Georgia's victory over the Volunteers. The Australian punter then began to review the film of him making tackles and instructing other players as to what else they needed to do to be more like him.
While Thorson's tackling certainly came in handy on Saturday, coach Smart would likely prefer that the tackling be left up to the other players on the defense.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, 3:30 - ABC
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, 7:30 ABC
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Football's 2024 Recruiting Class Already Paying Off in Week One
- Georgia Football Injury Report Following Game Against Clemson Tigers
- WATCH: Kirby Smart Addresses Media Ahead of Week Two Matchup
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at@DawgsDaily