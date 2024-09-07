WATCH: Kirby Smart Press Conference Following Georgia's Win Over Tennessee Tech
Everything Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart had to say following the Bulldogs' win over Tennessee Tech.
The Georgia Bulldogs moved on to 2-0 on the season after a dominant win over Tennessee Tech. The Bulldogs won by a final score of 48-3 and nearly pitched a shutout until the Golden Eagles kicked a field goal with two seconds remaining.
Carson Beck was impressive as he threw for 242 yards and five touchdowns. His five touchdowns tied the school record for most touchdown passes in a game. Running back Trevor Etienne made his debut after being sidelined against Clemson last week and he finished with five carries and 78 yards. Arian Smith was the big name in the receiving corps as he finished with four receptions for 73 yards and a touchdown.
On defense, Georgia was the typical Georgia everyone knows. Tennessee Tech's quarterback Jordyn Potts finished with just 18 passing yards and they rushed for 116 yards on 40 carries and averaged 2.6 yards per carry. The Dawgs finished the day with 10 tackles for loss against the Golden Eagles.
Head coach Kirby Smart spoke to the media following his team's dominant win. Here is everything he had to say:
Georgia travels to Lexington, Kentucky next week for their first SEC game of the season against the Wildcats.
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Football's 2024 Recruiting Class Already Paying Off in Week One
- Georgia Football Injury Report Following Game Against Clemson Tigers
- WATCH: Kirby Smart Addresses Media Ahead of Week Two Matchup
Join the Community:
Follow Christian Kirby II on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily