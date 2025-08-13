WATCH: New York Jets WR Arian Smith Makes Impressive Catch During Joint Practice
Watch New York Jets rookie Arian Smith haul in an impressive catch during a joint practice with the New York Giants.
The New York Jets are less than a month away from the beginning of their 2025 season as they look to return to the playoffs in hopes of reaching Super Bowl LX. The organization has added a handful of exciting new pieces that have fans extremely excited for the upcoming season.
One of the exciting additions is rookie wide receiver Arian Smith, who has reportedly been making plays throughout training camp. Recently, a video emerged on social media of the wide receiver making an extremely impressive catch during a joint practice with the New York Giants.
The rookie's athletic abilities have had fellow teammates and coaches raving throughout the team's offseason.
"Arian has some juice, don't he? God," said Jets' head coach Aaron Glenn. "He can run, and he's bouncy. He's a really good athlete."
Smith was the Georgia Bulldogs' leading receiver for the 2024 season and has been renowned for his blazing speed and ability to stretch defenses vertically. Should Smith be able to utilize these traits throughout the 2025 regular season, the rookie could take New York's passing game to the next level, and he could have an extremely exciting rookie season.
Smith and the Jets will begin their 2025 regular season on Sunday, September 7th,, when they face the Pittsburgh Steelers. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. and coverage will be held on CBS.
