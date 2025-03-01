WATCH: Xavier Truss Talks About Stacy Searel's Impact at Georgia
Georgia offensive lineman Xavier Truss talks about the impact of offensive line coach Stacy Searels.
The Georgia Bulldogs have a litany of players representing the program at the NFL combine this week and on Saturday, the offensive lineman had a chance to take the podium. Xavier Truss, Tate Ratledge, Dylan Fairchild and Jared Wilson all took part, but Truss spoke specifically about his offensive line coach Stacy Searels.
Georgia's offensive line had what many would consider a down year. The unit was banged up at multiple spots for a large portion of the season. As a result, some outsiders have a resulted in placing blame on coach Searels, but Truss doesn't believe that's the case.
"Man I love coach Searels," Truss said. "Everybody needs a coach like coach Searels. Excuse my language but to light a fire under your ass when you need it. When you're in the building it's work, you have a job to do. Fortunately having coach Searels as my coach, we had a lot of time to get together, either at his house or off campus and just enjoy and just enjoy each other on a more personal level. So you see what type of coach he is. But I respect his ability to gain the respect and the attention of the room."
Searels returned to the University of Georgia in 2022 following Matt Luke's stint with the team. He has recruited some impressive players to the program and will look to get his unit ready for the upcoming season.
