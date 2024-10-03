Weather Report: Georgia Football vs Auburn
For those attending the game in Athens this Saturday, here is what you can expect from the weather.
The Georgia Bulldogs return to Athens for the first time in nearly a month this Saturday as they prepare to host one of their most storied rivals, the Auburn Tigers. This will be the 129th edition of "The Deep South's Oldest Rivalry" in a series that Georgia leads 64-56-8 and has won seven consecutive games.
It has been quite some time since the Bulldogs have hosted a game this season, which has given Mother Nature time to provide some fall-like weather for Saturday's contest. According to The Weather Channel, Saturday's forecast in Athens calls for sunny skies with a low of 52° and a high of just 78°.
The Bulldogs will hope to match the near-perfect weather conditions with a near-perfect preformance against their rivals this Saturday. Kickoff for the game is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. and will be aired on ESPN+.
How to Watch Georgia vs Auburn
- Gameday: Saturday, October 5th. 2024
- Game time: 3:30 pm ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Broadcast Team: Sean McDonough (Play-by-play) and Greg McElroy (color)
- Location: Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
