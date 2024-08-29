Weather Report: Georgia Football vs Clemson
For tailgaters and fans who are traveling to the game, here is what you can expect weather-wise for Saturday's game.
The Georgia Bulldogs and Clemson Tigers are just days away from their first game of the 2024 college football season as they prepare to renew their historic rivalry in Atlanta, Georgia. Currently, the Bulldogs are more than double-digit favorites over the Tigers.
According to reports, the weather will likely not be a factor during the game, as the Mercedes-Benz Stadium's roof is expected to be closed. However, the weather will affect those who plan on tailgating and walking around the city of Atlanta beforehand.
According to The Weather Channel, Saturday's forecast for Atlanta is expected to be a high of 92° with a low of 71°. Light rain is expected to begin later in the afternoon.
How to Watch Georgia vs Clemson
- Gameday: Saturday, August 31st. 2024
- Game time: 12:00 pm ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Broadcast Team: Sean McDonough (Play-by-play) and Greg McElroy (Color)
- Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 Football Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.)
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.)
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee
- Nov. 23 vs UMass
- Nov. 30 vs Georgia Tech
