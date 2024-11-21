Weather Report: Georgia Football vs Umass
For fans making the trip to Athens this Saturday, here is what to expect from the weather.
The Georgia Bulldogs are back in Athens this Saturday as they prepare to host the Umass Minutemen and look to win their 30th consecutive home game. This will be just the second meeting between these two programs in a series that Georgia currently leads 1-0.
The Dawgs are entering this game riding high following a massive home win against the Tennessee Volunteers that kept their hopes of reaching the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff. Georgia will be looking to maintain its momentum as it hosts just their fifth home game of the 2024 season.
It will be a chilly contest in Athens as temperatures are expected to be moderately low. According to The Weather Channel, Saturday's forecast is expected to reach a high of just 61° with a low of 35°. Fans who are expecting to attend the game should bring extra layers.
How to Watch Georgia vs Umass
- Gameday: Saturday, November 23rd. 2024
- Game time: 12:45 pm ET
- TV: SEC Network
- Broadcast Team: Dave Neal (Play-by-play) and Max Starks (Color)
- Location: Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, 7:30 - ABC
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, 3:30 - ABC
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, 7:30 - ABC
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
