Kentucky vs. Georgia Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 6
Things are getting interesting in the SEC. No. 12 Georgia fell short against No. 10 Alabama and will look for redemption against a different conference opponent this weekend. The Bulldogs will host Kentucky on Friday as a 20.5-point favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook.
The Wildcats were recently blown out by South Carolina, but have risen to the occasion against an elite SEC program this year. Kentucky only fell to No 4. Ole Miss bye a touchdown a few weeks ago. Whether the underdogs can make Saturday competitive remains to be seen.
Here’s our full breakdown for the matchup.
Kentucky vs. Georgia Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Kentucky: +20.5 (-110)
- Georgia: -20.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Kentucky: +980
- Georgia: -2000
Total: 48.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Kentucky vs. Georgia How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, October 4
- Game Time: 12 PM EST
- Venue: Sanford Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ABS
- Kentucky Record: 2-2
- Georgia Record: 3-1
Kentucky vs. Georgia Key Players to Watch
Kentucky
Seth McGowan: McGowan has been one of college football’s most productive backs this season. He’s rushed for 387 yards and seven touchdowns on 68 carries in 2025. He hasn’t offered much as a receiver but should be a focal point for a Wildcats offense that’s only completing 50 percent of its passes this season.
Georgia
Chauncey Bowens: Bowens might be poised to take Nate Frazier’s job after amassing 119 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown on just 12 carries against Alabama. He also caught four passes for 22 yards in that contest. Bowens now leads Alabama with 240 rushing yards. His usage on Saturday could show us what to expect in the Crimson Tide’s upcoming games.
Kentucky vs. Georgia Prediction and Pick
Georgia has beaten Kentucky in 10 straight head-to-head meetings and has almost always been a double-digit favorite during that span. However, Kentucky has done a great job covering the spread in recent years.
The Wildcats have covered in five of their previous six matchups with the Bulldogs. Three of those matchups took place at Georgia and Kentucky covered in two.
The Wildcats aren’t on the same level as Tennessee or Alabama, but Georgia’s defense is giving up a worrisome 34.0 points per game against SEC opponents in 2025. Kentucky’s sturdy ground game has been battle tested against a top-five team and found success, so I like the odds of the visors covering in a loss.
PICK: Kentucky +20.5 (-110 at FanDuel Sportsbook)
