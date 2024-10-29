What Georgia Football Can Expect from Florida Quarterback DJ Lagway
What Georgia's defense can expect from Florida quarterback DJ Lagway.
The Georgia Bulldogs will be taking on one of their biggest rivals this weekend in Jacksonville, Florida in the annual World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party against the Florida Gators. Georgia sits with just one loss on their record while the Gators sit at 4-3 coming off of a win against Kentucky at home. Florida is starting tru freshman quarterback DJ Lagway due to Graham Mertz being out with a season-ending injury he suffered against Tennessee, so what can Georgia's defense expect from the young quarterback?
First off, everything that was advertised about Lagway coming out of high school is showing up on the football field on Saturdays. The explosiveness, the arm talent and the variety in his game all were showcased in the Gators' win over Kentucky. He can take off and run but then also sit in the pocket and deliver a strike when he needs to.
One thing to keep an eye on this weekend is when Florida gets into bunch, there are two options: a run or play action. And when Florida does run play action, it is not to hit some type of quick game, they are trying to take the top off of the defense. Multiple times against Kentucky Lagway hit a wide receiver in stride down the field for big plays. It's how he threw for 250+ yards on just seven completions.
Lagway is still a young quarterback so he will put the ball at risk and have some freshman moments, but he also will make some plays that will have you thinking he has been playing quarterback in this league for the last two years. It will be another good test for Georgia this weekend, and one they will have to show up and execute against.
