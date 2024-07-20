What's Next For Georgia Football After SEC Media Days?
Now that SEC Media Days are over, what's next for Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs?
The 2024 SEC Media Days concluded earlier this week with a handful of coaches and players speaking with the media about their upcoming college football season. Head coach Kirby Smart and a trio of highly talented Georgia players were in Dallas representing the Dawgs.
But with one of the most anticipated events of the offseason in rearview, what is next for the Bulldogs ahead of the 2024 season? As August 31st quickly approaches, Georgia will likely turn its attention to its annual fall camp in preparation for their week one battle in Atlanta against the Clemson Tigers.
Kirby Smart and his staff will also continue to diligently work on the recruiting trail, as there are still a handful of prospects the Bulldogs are looking to add to their 2025
recruiting class. Currently, Georgia’s class has 20 commits and ranks third in the nation.
While the college football season may feel like it’s a long way away, the Bulldogs’ schedule for the next few weeks should make the last bit of the offseason feel a little more manageable.
Georgia Football 2025 Football Commits
- Elyiss Williams, TE
- Jadon Perlotte, LB
- Darren Ikinnagbon, EDGE
- Ethan Barbour, TE
- Ryan Montgomery, QB
- Mason Short, OT
- Stephon Shivers, DT
- Bo Walker, RB
- Thomas Blackshear, WR
- Zayden Walker, LB
- Talyn Taylor, WR
- Dontrell Glover, IOL
- Isaiah Gibson, EDGE
- Tyler Williams, WR
- Landon Roldan, WR
- Todd Robinson, DB
- Christian Garrett, DL
- Jaylan Morgan, S
- Rashad Johnson, S
- Shamari Earls, DB
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
Other Georgia News:
- Kirby Smart Will Reach This Historic Milestone During the 2024 College Football Season
- Brock Bowers Continuing to Make Strides in Camp With Raiders
- Georgia Amongst List of Overrated Teams in College Football
Join the Community:
Follow Christian Kirby II on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.