Where Each Georgia First Rounder Will Be Playing in Week One of the NFL Season
With an eventful draft and beginning of rookie camps in rearview for 2025, the NFL has officially released their highly anticipated 2025 regular season schedule. This is always an exciting event for fans as they prepare to root on their teams and build excitement.
For the fans of the Georgia Bulldogs, it will be the first time they get to see some of the faces they learned to love between the Hedges make their transition into the NFL. With three first round picks in this year’s draft who all likely have a chance to make immediate impact on their teams, Bulldog fans will have no shortage of players to root for, regardless of what team they currently play for. Here are who each of the first-round Bulldogs will be playing during week one.
Mykel Williams- 49ers @ Seahawks, 4 PM ET
Being the first Bulldog taken off the board, the expectations are high for Mykel Williams. He has the chance to help anchor the Niners trademark defense and get them back on track to compete in the NFC West after an overwhelmingly disappointing 2024 season. The Niners will be opening against one of their biggest rivals, the Seattle Seahawks. With a new quarterback in Sam Darnold taking over the reigns in Seattle, the Niners are looking to make his introduction to the Evergreen State one to forget. Don't be surprised if Williams makes himself a regular in the Seattle backfield.
Jalon Walker- Buccaneers @ Falcons, 1 PM ET
After surprisingly making it to the number 15 pick, Falcons fans were elated when their team took Walker and ended all discussions of the Falcons refusing to draft Bulldogs. With Falcons’ defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich confirming Walker will be mainly focused at the EDGE position, expect to see Walker be used early to reinvent the pass rush that was arguably the league’s worst in 2024. The Falcons will be taking on the division-rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Last season, the Falcons beat the Bucs in both meetings, but it was not enough to keep the Bucs from becoming champions of the NFC South. With a defensively-aggressive draft and Michael Penix Jr. entering the season as the Falcons undisputed starter, the Dirty Birds hope to start the season off on the right foot with a victory.
Malaki Starks- Ravens @ Bills, 8:20 PM
The final Bulldog to be taken in the first round of this year’s draft, Malaki Starks is joining a Baltimore Ravens squad that is a perennial favorite to win the AFC North. In week one, he will have the chance to help them continue this trend as they take on the Buffalo Bills in a primetime Sunday night matchup. Alongside Kyle Hamilton, Starks will serve as the perfect partner to limit the air attack of the reigning MVP, Josh Allen. The Ravens fell victim to a devastating loss in the playoffs last year, which still leaves a foul taste in mouths of Ravens' fans. With Starks added as supports in the backend, the Ravens hope to limit Allen's effectiveness and avenge their painful post-season loss.
