Where Things Stand For Georgia at Quarterback in 2026 Recruiting Class
The Georgia Bulldogs have just six commits in the 2026 recruiting class as the summer recruiting window approaches. We take a look at where things stand at the most important position... QB.
The Georgia Bulldogs have their hand in several of the recruitment of several of the nation's top signal callers in the class of 2026. Today, we take a look at where things stand with their recruiting board at the QB position.
Georgia Football Recruiting - QB Board
Jared Curtis, QB - No. 1
Curtis has an official commitment date set. He will choose between Georgia and Oregon on May 5th. The nation's No. 1 quarterback on most recruiting boards, Curtis was formerly a Georgia commit. According to sources close to the situation, it appears the Bulldogs seem to be leaders with the parents. However, there's growing speculation that Curtis's relationship with Oregon's OC Will Stein has the Ducks putting up a huge fight. In the world of today's CFB, finances also play a role here. Curtis will fetch quite the price wherever he goes. Sources have indicated to Bulldogs on SI that Georgia is prepared to be as competitive as they can be in that department.
Bowe Bentley, QB - No. 2
According to my sources, Bentley appears to be the No. 2 option with Curtis's commitment coming down the pike in just over a month. The Celina, Texas product has already set his final official visit dates, with trips planned to Georgia, Oklahoma, and he just wrapped up an official visit with LSU. Bentley waited his turn to start at Celina High until his junior year, where he promptly led them to a state title.
Jaden O'Neal, QB - No. 3
The current Oklahoma commit has already been on campus this spring, spending multiple days on an unofficial visit, and has yet to set official visit dates, but Georgia has certainly garnered the interest of the Sooners' signal caller. O'Neal might not have the ceiling of Bentley or Curtis, but he's as sound as any prospect in this class, providing perhaps the most stable floor among them all.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Vance Spafford, WR
- Lincoln Keys, TE
- Jontavius Wyman, CB
- Seven Cloud, DL
- Zech Fort, S
- Brady Marchese, WR
