Where Will Jalon Walker Be Drafted - Latest on Stock Entering NFL Draft
The Georgia Bulldogs have become quite accustomed to hearing a plethora of former stars' names being called during the NFL Draft. So, where will star linebacker Jalon Walker be drafted?
The Georgia Bulldogs could hear as many as (17) former players hear their name called over the weekend in the NFL Draft. Perhaps the most coveted prospect of them all seems to be former hybrid linebacker Jalon Walker.
Walker entered the Univeristy of Georgia as a five-star OLB prospect. At 6’1, 220 pounds in prior to arriving in college, he was featured more as a standup EDGE rusher for his high school in Salisbury, North Carolina. Now, at 6'1, 250 pounds, Walker is a ball of muscle.
Considering he doesn’t have prototypical EDGE defender length and size, the Bulldogs moved him into the inside linebacker room, coached by Glenn Schummann. After sitting for the first two years with the Bulldogs, playing in a backup role, in 2025, Walker exploded.
Walker not only played inside linebacker for the Dawgs in 2025, but they also played him everywhere on passing downs. He rushed from outside the tackle, to over the center, to even dropping into coverage to break tendencies. He was a dynamic force and remained the constant leader the son of a football coach seems to always be.
Walker now enters the NFL Draft process as one of the most intriguing potential picks.
Where Will Jalon Walker Be Drafted?
According to the NFL Mock Draft Database, Jalon Walker is currently averaging the 8th overall selection to the Carolina Panthers. It would make sense for both parties. Walker would get to go back home to the Carolinas and the Panthers would get the most versatile defender in the draft.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily