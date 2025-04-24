Where Will Mykel Williams Be Drafted - Latest on Stock Entering NFL Draft
The Georgia Bulldogs could hear as many as (17) former players hear their name called over the weekend in the NFL Draft. One of the most coveted prospects? EDGE Mykel Williams. Today, we take a look at where he might be drafted.
Former five-star EDGE defender, Mykel Williams, entered the University of Georgia with plenty of hype and anticipation. A 6’5, 250-pound five-star out of Hardaway High School in Columbus, Georgia, Williams entered the Georgia football program and immediately made an impact, starting as a true freshman on a national title-winning football team.
Now, a 6’5, 265 pound athlete having started for three straight seasons in Athens, Williams is projected to go in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft this Thursday.
Where Mykel Williams Be Drafted?
According to the NFL Mock Draft Database, Mykel Williams currently has an average depth position of 14th overall, however, the consensus selection appears to be the Arizona Cardinals.
If, and likely when, Williams is drafted on Thursday night, that will be the second first-round defensive end selection in a row for the Bulldogs. Williams immediately replaced the void left by No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker upon his arrival in college.
The Bulldogs will look to replace Williams by committee entering the 2025 season. With Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins declaring for the draft early, it caught the Bulldogs off guard quite a bit. Sources indicated they expected Ingram-Dawkins back in Athens in 2025. Gabriel Harris and crew will need to play a pivotal role this fall.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily