Where Will Travis Smith Jr Commit - Will it Be Georgia
Georgia has a plethora of options at the wide receiver position in the 2025 class. They already have four receivers committed and there were seemingly a half dozen options inside the state of Georgia this recruiting round.
Georgia already has a commitment from one premier in-state target in the form of WR, Thomas Blackshear and thought they lost out on the commitment of CJ Wiley, there's optimism they could flip him from FSU. Another in-state target, Travis Smith Jr is set to make his. commitment announcement on Satruday, July 13th.
Smith Jr. appeared to be a Georgia lean for quite some time, having been on campus several times and having built a really good relationship with WR coach James Coley. However, it appears the Bulldogs might have lost some momentum here down the stretch. Sources indicated that Auburn, Alabama, and Tennessee made tremendous pushes as this recruitment came down to commitment date.
Auburn and Tennessee seem to be in the lead just 48 hours before his commitment and it appears Tennessee has the slight edge.
Georgia Football 2025 Football Commits
- Elyiss Williams, TE
- Jadon Perlotte, LB
- Darren Ikinnagbon, EDGE
- Ethan Barbour, TE
- Ryan Montgomery, QB
- Mason Short, OT
- Stephon Shivers, DT
- Bo Walker, RB
- Thomas Blackshear, WR
- Zayden Walker, LB
- Talyn Taylor, WR
- Dontrell Glover, IOL
- Isaiah Gibson, EDGE
- Tyler Williams, WR
- Landon Roldan, WR
- Shamari Earls, CB
- Christian Garrett, DL
- Todd Robinson, DB
- Jaylan Morgan, S
