Why Did Carson Beck Leave Georgia for Miami?
Why did former Georgia quarterback Carson Beck leave for Miami?
A familiar face for Georgia fans played against Notre Dame as Carson Beck and the Miami Hurricanes defeated the Irish in a tight football game. Beck was the starter for Georgia during the 2023 and 2024 seasons, but why did Beck choose to transfer to Miami this offseason?
To begin, it is essential to recall that Beck initially declared for the NFL draft last year. It was a few weeks later that he ultimately entered the transfer portal and ended up with Miami.
Another important note is that Beck's injury in the SEC Championship game likely made the situation a little difficult. Gunner Stockton had to step into the starting role during Beck's absence and played well despite them losing to Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff.
However, the most important thing is that Miami got Beck for around $4 million with just one season remaining in Beck's career. Was Georgia willing to pay that? That's not exactly known, but one thing that is for sure is that Georgia would not have been able to sign the players that they did had they committed $4 million to Beck. The Bulldogs brought in the likes of Zachariah Branch, Noah Thomas, Elo Modozie, and several others from the portal this offseason. On top of signing a top-three class in the country.
It's safe to say that both Beck and Georgia likely needed a bit of change heading into this season. There was some obvious frustration with how last season went, and sometimes the best solution is to shake hands and part ways. A fresh restart for both parties seems to be paying off early in the 2025 season. Beck had some great moments for Georgia as the starter, and both he and Georgia will continue to have good moments this season.
