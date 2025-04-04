Why Did Quarterback Jaden Rashada Not Work With the Georgia Bulldogs?
What made quarterback Jaden Rashada's time with the Georgia Bulldogs so unsuccessful?
Earlier in the offseason, quarterback Jaden Rashada announced that he intended to enter the transfer portal during the NCAA's spring portal window. Which implies that he would not have competed with Gunner Stockton for the starting job. Given that Rashada was such a high-level prospect out of high school and had prior starting experience in the Power-4, why did he not work out with the Georgia Bulldogs?
Rashada was a former 5-star prospect from the class of 2023 who was originally committed to the Florida Gators, but flipped his commitment to the Arizona State Sun Devils ahead of the 2023 regular season. In his three appearances for the Sun Devils, he threw for 485 yards and four touchdowns before an injury cut his season short.
Rashada was coming off of his injury when he joined the Bulldogs' roster and saw no in-game snaps during his singular season with the Bulldogs. In addition, with the sudden emergence of Gunner Stockton as the team's starting quarterback his pathway to seeing the field with the Dawgs seemed grim. These likely factored into Rashada's decision to continue his collegiate career elsewhere.
Western Kentucky is expected to host the former 5-star quarterback once the spring portal window opens. As of now, there are no other leads as to where Rashada will be playing in 2025.
