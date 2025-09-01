Why Georgia Football Fans Should Feel Better About Their 2025 Schedule After Week One
Here is why the Georgia Bulldogs should feel a little better about their schedule after week one of the 2025 college football season.
After a historic weekend of exciting games, week one of the college football season is all but wrapped up as teams turn their attention to week two. As the dust settles on an exciting return of college football, some fanbases' outlook on their teams has changed.
One fanbase who likely feels better about their team is the Georgia Bulldogs, who turned in an impressive 45-7 defeat of Marshall on Saturday and looked extremely well balanced on both offense and defense.
But while a strong preformance against a non-power four program is certainly a confidence boost, it isn't the main reason for Georgia fans to be excited for the team's season moving forward. The Bulldogs entered the 2025 season with one of the more difficult schedules in the country and were tasked with facing Alabama, Texas, and other difficult teams throughout the regular season.
While the difficulty of the schedule has certainly not decreased, both Texas and Alabama showcased that they have many flaws in their week one bouts and both suffered losses that surprised fans and media analysts alike.
Alabama was handled on the road by an inferior Florida State team that went just 2-10 in the previous season. while the Texas Longhorns and Arch Manning were utterly smothered on the road by the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Although both teams are certainly likely to improve as the season continues, and no game should be assumed an "easy victory" in the SEC, Georgia fans likely feel a bit more confident about their future opponents following week one.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily