Why Georgia Has the Perfect Kickoff Time for Week One of College Football
Why the Georgia Bulldogs have the perfect kickoff time for week one of college football.
The first week of college football is quickly approaching and the Georgia Bulldogs will be easing their way into the season this year. In prior seasons, Georgia has opened the season with Clemson twice and Oregon once, but this year it is Marshall coming to Athens in week one.
Kickoff is set for 3:30 PM that week, and for the list of games that are set to be played that weekend, the Bulldogs got the perfect kickoff time. At least from a fan's perspective.
Week one is littered with premier matchups this year. Texas and Ohio State will face off at noon, Alabama and Florida State play at 3:30 and then LSU and Clemson play at 7:30.
So, based on that, Georgia fans will miss the Florida State vs Alabama game, and unless you are Thomas Castellanos, that's likely the game you would want to miss watching if you had to pick one. Georgia's week one schedule will allow fans to catch at least the majority of the Ohio State vs Texas game and likely all of the Clemson vs LSU game.
It's not very often that the opening weekend of college football features this many high-caliber matchups, and Georgia fans lucked out with their designated kickoff time as they will be able to enjoy week one in its full capacity.
Other games that will be played in week one that are worth noting are Tennessee vs Syracuse at noon on Saturday, Auburn vs Baylor on Friday, Notre Dame vs Miami on Monday and UNC vs TCU on Monday to close out the weekend.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily