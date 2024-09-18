Why Georgia's Offensive Performance Against Kentucky Shouldn't Worry Fans
Why Georgia's offensive performance against the Kentucky Wildcats should not have fans worried.
The Georgia Bulldogs are coming off of a rough performance against the Kentucky Wildcats. They won the game by a final score of 13-12 and it was a rough showing from Georgia's offense. It never felt like the Dawgs were able to find a rhythm on the offensive side of the ball and it seemed to boil down to Georgia not executing and Kentucky having a great defensive game plan.
Georgia's struggles on offense have some fans worried about the rest of the season. It was out of character for the Bulldogs to fail to push the ball down the field and consistently have drives fizzle out on them. However, based on Georgia's history with Kirby Smart at the helm, Saturday's game shouldn't have fans too concerned.
Since 2017, Georgia has failed to score more than 20 points in a game just eight times. In the games immediately following those performances, the Dawgs are 7-1 and are averaging 37.2 points per game. Georgia has also scored less than 20 points in a game multiple times in a season just one time since 2017. It was in 2019 when Georgia finished 50th for points per game.
It was an uncharacteristic day for everyone involved with the offense on Saturday. Quarterback Carson Beck missed throws he routinely makes every weekend, the offensive line looked out of sorts at times and the offense looked stagnant at times. However, history under Kirby Smart would tell fans that there is no need to worry as the Kentucky type of performances never seem to replicate themselves. Especially not in the game immediately after these performances, which is good information to know as a fan with Alabama next up on the schedule.
