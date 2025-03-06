Why the Bulldogs' 2025 Schedule Will Be the Greatest Home Slate In Georgia History
Here is why Georgia's 2025 schedule will bring Dawg fans the best home slate in history.
College football home games are some of the best environments in all of sports and create an atmosphere like no other. But the one thing that can bring an exciting home game to the next level is a high-profile opponent that draws in the rowdiest of crowds.
Luckily for Georgia fans, the Dawgs 2025 home schedule is absolutely loaded with high-profile matchups and major games that will have massive college football playoff implications. Apart from their normal SEC slate that features exciting rivalry matchups, there is a trio of opponents that will be extremely exciting to see in Athens.
The first of the major home games comes in week five when the Alabama Crimson Tide make their first appearance in Athens since the 2015 season. Georgia has lost to the Tide in nine of the last ten meetings, including last year's heartbreaking 41-34 loss in Tuscaloosa, and is looking to win its first regular season matchup over Bama since 2007. With the deep history between these two programs, this game has the potential to be one of college football's most-watched games of the entire season.
Just a few weeks later, the Ole Miss Rebels travel to Athens to take on the Dawgs. Ole Miss was one of the three teams to defeat Georgia in the 2024 season and the Bulldogs will almost certainly be hungry for revenge.
The third and arguably most exciting of games will be the Dawgs' SEC finale when the Texas Longhorns make their first-ever appearance in Sanford Stadium. The Bulldogs bested the Longhorns twice last season, which included a dominating victory in Austin and an overtime finish in the SEC Championship.
On top of the exciting storyline of a rematch, the Longhorns are expected to be starting quarterback Arch Manning, who Georgia heavily pursued during his time as a highschool recruit. Manning's return to Athens will be his first as a longhorn and will be heavily followed by the fans and media.
Georgia Bulldogs 2025 Schedule
- Aug. 30 - vs Marshall
- Sept. 6 - vs Austin Peay
- Sept. 13 - @ Tennessee
- Sept. 20 - BYE
- Sept. 27 - vs Alabama
- Oct. 4 - vs Kentucky
- Oct. 11 - @ Auburn
- Oct. 18 - vs Ole Miss
- Oct. 25 - BYE
- Nov. 1 - vs Florida (Jacksonville)
- Nov. 8 - @ Mississippi State
- No. 15 - vs Texas
- Nov. 22 - vs Charlotte
- Nov. 29 @ Georgia Tech
