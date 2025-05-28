Why There Is Doubt Surrounding Georgia's 2025 Season
The Georgia Bulldogs enter the 2025 season with plenty of fuel in the bulletin board material department. We take a look at why people are doubting them entering the season.
The Georgia Bulldogs are fresh off winning their third SEC title under head coach Kirby Smart, their fourth college football playoff appearance, and yet another year of more than a dozen football players heading to the NFL Draft.
Yet, as we enter the 2025 season, there seems to be plenty of doubt surrounding the Bulldogs' standing in the sport's upper echelon. Preseason polls and rankings, although they don’t mean much, indicate that Georgia is viewed outside of the top-5 in most rankings.
Despite having recruited inside the top-three class since the 2018 recruiting class and a roster comprised of a blue-chip ratio worthy of national-title expectations, there’s real doubt surrounding Georgia in 2025.
So, where does it come from? Well, it seems pretty simple. There are questions around the quarterback.
Gunner Stockton isn’t flashy. He didn’t do the Elite 11 circuit in high school. He doesn’t have fancy NIL deals. He drives an old-school Ford F-150, and the lack of flash in his personal life is an exact replica of his play style.
When you hear people around the Georgia building speak about Gunner Stockton, they don’t talk about the elite thrower or athlete he is. They lead with the leadership qualities and his unique ability to elevate others.
At 6’1, 205 pounds, Stockton isn’t the prototypical size. He doesn’t have the prototypical speed to be an explosive runner of the football. He can make all the throws, but he’s not going to put on a Josh Allen-esque display during a combine throwing workout.
So, hearing people like Paul Finebaum say they don’t believe in him entering the 2025 shouldn’t shock Georgia fans.
Though this is the guy who held numerous state records during his prep career here in Georgia. Then went on to beat Texas in an SEC championship game in his first meaningful snaps of his collegiate career. And he did it with the competitive character he’s heralded for.
Then against Notre Dame, he made numerous accurate tight-window throws on the intermediate and deep areas of the field. Not to mention, he performed well enough for Georgia head coach Kirby Smart to punt on the idea of adding another quarterback via the transfer portal while continuing to add weapons like wide receivers Noah Thomas and Zechariah Branch alongside running back Joshua McRay.
To be candid, I think too many people get wrapped up in the idea that the starting quarterback has to be a perfect first-round NFL projection in order for a college football team to win a national title. When Georgia’s been the exact opposite of that.
The Bulldogs are a program that’s won two national titles with a former walk-on turned fourth-round pick. Doubt about the quarterback position is nothing new to this organization.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily