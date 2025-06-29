Xavier Griffin, 5-Star Prospect in 2026 Class Announces College Commitment Decision
One of the nation's most highly touted prospects in the 2026 recruiting class has announced his college commitment.
The Georgia Bulldogs have built some incredible recruiting momentum in June, as they have landed a plethora of highly touted prospects and skyrocketed up the national rankings.
Unfortunately, the Dawgs were unable to continue this momentum in their latest recruitment. Xavier Griffin, a 5-star linebacker prospect from Gainesville, Georgia, has announced that he will be joining the University of Alabama's 2026 recruiting class.
Griffin was originally committed to play for Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans, but reopened his recruitment in May of this year. Following his decommitment, Griffin took official visits to Ohio State, Texas, Alabama, and Florida State. He did not take an official visit to Georgia.
Missing out on an in-state prospect as talented as Griffin is always a major disappointment for Kirby Smart and his staff. However, the Bulldogs remain in strong contention to land numerous other talented prospects and are on pace to once again sign a top-5 class in the nation.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Lincoln Keys, TE
- Seven Cloud, DL
- Zech Fort, S
- Brady Marchese, WR
- Kealan Jones, S
- Jared Curtis, QB
- Jordan Smith, S
- Justice Fitzpatrick, CB
- Graham Houston, OL
- Ryan Mosley, WR
- Carter Luckie, DL
- Zachary Lewis, OL
- Zykie Helton, OL
- Ekene Ogboko, OL
- Caden Harris, CB
- Harran Zeurikat, K
- Wade Register, P
- Corey Howard, EDGE
- Khamari Brooks, Edge
- Shadarius Toodle, LB
- Craig Dandridge
- Jae Lamar, RB
- Chace Calicut, S
- James Johnson, DL
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily