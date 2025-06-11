Zykie Helton Commits to Georgia, What He Brings to the Bulldogs
What 2026 offensive lineman Zykie Helton brings to Georgia football.
Georgia Football continues to load up the trenches with big-time talent, and the addition of Zykie Helton from Carrollton, GA is another strong piece to that puzzle. Standing at 6’2” and weighing 290 pounds, Helton brings a well-rounded skill set and plenty of physicality to the Bulldogs’ offensive line room.
One of Helton’s most impressive traits is his ability to make plays that don’t always show up on the stat sheet especially on screen plays. He’s the kind of lineman who can get out in space and lead the way downfield, turning a routine screen into a touchdown thanks to his speed, footwork, and football IQ. His mobility at his size is a real asset in modern spread offenses that require linemen to be more than just certified blockers.
At the point of attack, Helton is a force. His hands are strong and violent on down blocks, where he routinely clears out defenders and opens up running lanes. Whether it’s a power run or zone scheme, he brings a physical edge that sets the tone up front.
In pass protection, Helton shows a high level of awareness. He’s a reliable pass setter who consistently keeps his head on a swivel and understands where the defensive lineman is trying to go. Whether the pressure is coming inside or off the edge, Helton adjusts quickly and anchors down to give his quarterback time.
Whoever lands Zykie Helton isn’t just getting a potential starter; they’re getting real depth and flexibility within their offensive line unit. He’s a high-upside lineman who can fit into multiple schemes and provide immediate competition in the trenches. For Georgia, it’s another sign that the Bulldogs are serious about building a dominant front to control the line of scrimmage for years to come.
