Georgia Football Coach Kirby Smart Gives Major Shout-Out After Big UGA Football Win

ATHENS - Georgia football coach Kirby Smart raved about several Bulldogs after their 38-14 win over Vanderbilt. The now 5-0 Bulldogs got a first-half fight against the Commodores but squeezed the life out of them in the second half.

It wasn't always pretty, but Smart told reporters after the win that this was the most complete win his team has had so far this season.

“So proud of our team, probably our best game overall. They played a really good, sound football team, had a good plan and executed it. We played really physical defensively. I was really proud of our guys, the way they fought and battled."

One of the big winners on the day was quarterback Gunner Stockton. The veteran Bulldog passer had his biggest game of the young season, throwing for 295 yards and three touchdowns. The senior captain earned a lot of praise from his head coach after the game.

“I thought Gunner did an outstanding job with execution, played probably his best game. Really a physical game. A lot of respect for Vanderbilt. They had a good game plan and did a nice job breaking through the game.”

One of Stockton's favorite targets on Saturday was second-year wideout Landon Roldan. The speedy receiver from nearby Bogart, Georgia stretched the field early on and hauled in a big 55-yard catch that led to a short rushing touchdown by Chauncey Bowens on the next play. This came after Roldan hauled in two-yard touchdown pass on the first offensive possession in the first quarter.

"He's doing great," Smart told reporters. "He's a really smart, bright kid. He understands defenses and coverages. He has speed. Can compete to win, can catch the ball. I’m proud of Landon, especially with the special teams. Proud of some of the things that he did there, but he made some plays today.”

Another player on offense who had a giant day was running back Dwight Phillips Jr. With Nate Frazier still limited, Phillips was able to see more opportunities to make plays out of the backfield. He came up big late in the win over Oklahoma and did the same once again over the weekend against Vanderbilt. The third-year back ran for 27 yards but made an even bigger impact as a pass-catcher, hauling in a team-high five passes for 75 yards and one touchdown.

“Dwight’s awesome," Smart said about his running back. "He's a great kid to be around. We were trying to find ways to get touches and he capitalized on a lot of his moments when he got a chance. That's what part of being a good player is. You take advantage of the opportunity you're presented with, and he's done that.”

On defense, veteran defensive lineman Jordan Hall was a top performer has he helped lead a strong effort by the Bulldog defense. The Dawgs dominated in the second half and Hall was a big reason why. He also stepped up big on special teams, blocking a 58-yard field goal attempt by the Commodores in the second quarter.

“So proud of Jordan," Smart tole reporters. He played with so much effort. He's one of our inspiration leaders. It matters to him. He cares. He plays really hard and competes really hard. So happy he got his finger on that."