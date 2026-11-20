Georgia Bulldogs kicker Peyton Woodring could make history on Saturday night when the Dawgs are in Williams-Brice Stadium to take on the South Carolina Gamecocks.

The senior kicker is just four points behind Rodrigo Blankenship in total points scored in Georgia history. He is also currently fourth all time in Southeastern Conference history. If/when he surpasses Blankenship, he will move to third all-time.

SEC All-Time Points Leaders

Will Reichard, Alabama: 547 Points Daniel Carslon, Auburn: 480 Points Rodrigo Blankenship, UGA: 440 Points Peyton Woodring, UGA: 436 Points

Another note for this is that Blankenship reached this feat in 53 games for Georgia. This will be Woodring’s 53rd game, so he has the opportunity to break this in the same amount of time.

Woodring’s senior season has been a little up and down. He broke a record earlier in the year also held by Blankenship. He passed him for the most consecutive extra points made in both UGA and SEC history with 201. He has now extended that number to 226.

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After he reached that feat, Woodring found a bit of struggle with field goals. He missed a field goal in four straight games. He got back on track against Missouri in Athens this past weekend by making all of his kick attempts.

Head coach Kirby Smart didn’t seem to be concerned at all with his experienced kicker despite the streak of games where he missed a kick. He voiced his confidence after the Ole Miss game.

“I’ve got a lot of confidence in Peyton,” Smart said.“He makes them in practice. He had a great week last week, and really kicked the ball well. We tried to give him more opportunities to do that in gamelike situations in practice, and he’s done a great job of doing it. He’s just gotta go out there and make them. I’ve got a lot of confidence that he will.”

The conditions for Saturday night in Columbia are not the ideal for a kicker. There is a good chance of rain throughout the day and through the game, which is set to kickoff at 7:30 PM EST.

He has kicked through rain before. All it will take is two field goals to break Blankenship’s record. Two extra points and a field goal will break it as well. That is certainly within reach.



Woodring has made all 53 of his extra point attempts this season, and has connected on 11 of 15 field goal attempts.