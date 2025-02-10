Georgia QB, Gunner Stockton Prepares to Lead in 2025
Heading into the 2025 season, Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton is determined to show the college football world why he deserves to be one of the top quarterbacks in the SEC and the nation. With a chip on his shoulder and a strong desire to prove doubters wrong, Stockton is approaching this season with a sense of urgency knowing full well that the pressure is on him to deliver from the start.
Stockton, who was once recruited as one of the top quarterback prospects in the country, has faced his share of scrutiny throughout his career. Now, as the starter for Georgia, he recognizes that winning early is vital. He understands that the Georgia fan base, coaching staff, and even the players around him will be watching closely, and if the Bulldogs stumble in the early part of the season, the conversation could quickly turn to whether another quarterback should take over the reins.
National Narrative - Stockton Bottom-Half of SEC
The national narrative surrounding Stockton this year is that he has not yet proven himself as a top-tier quarterback, especially in a conference like the SEC, which is known for producing some of the best talent in the country. Many believe he has a long way to go to earn the respect of the league, and some even question if he can be considered one of the top 10 quarterbacks in the conference. Stockton, however, isn’t backing down from that challenge and will look to be one of the top quarterbacks in the nation after this season.
Promise Shown vs Notre Dame
In his first and only start of his career, Gunner Stockton was tasked with facing the Notre Dame defense. The Irish got to a national title game off the backs of extremely tight man-to-man coverage and plenty of pressures. In order to beat them, you had to either have exceptional weapons, like Ohio State, or a QB that was going to make tight-window throws with confidence. Stockton finished 20 of 32 for 234 and a TD without throwing an interception.
End Result:
High hopes for Georgia fans you best believe Stockton alone has something to prove this season. Whether that is competing with highly rated quarterbacks, winning games early, or getting Georgia back to the national championship game. Gunner Stockton is taking this off-season in a serious manner and knowing what he does during these times will reflect during the season. Look for Gunner to come back stronger, faster, and a lot more physical than last year and look for him to take this 2025 season as nothing but business as usual.
