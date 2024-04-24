How to Watch the First Round of the 2024 NFL Draft
The 2024 NFL Draft will take place in just a few short days. Here is what you can do to make sure you don't miss a thing.
The NFL Draft will begin this week as a new batch of aspiring NFL players will have their names called and will have their dreams of becoming professional football players come true. Fans will also be eagerly watching this year’s draft, to see where the numerous highly talented players will land.
This year’s NFL Draft will take place in Detroit, Michigan and will see the Chicago Bears make the first selection. USC quarterback Caleb Williams is highly expected to be selected first overall. Coverage for the NFL Draft will begin at 8 p.m. and can be streamed on numerous platforms.
How to Watch The First Round of 2024 NFL Draft
- Event Date: Thursday, April 25th
- Start time: 8 p.m.
- TV: NFL Network
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
