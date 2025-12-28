Bears vs. 49ers Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Sunday Night Football in NFL Week 17
Sunday Night Football in Week 17 could be a high-scoring affair, as oddsmakers have set the total between the Chicago Bears and San Francisco 49ers at 52.5 points.
These two teams rank in the top 10 in the league in points scored and the top 11 in yards per play this season, and that’s even with Brock Purdy missing over half of the 49ers’ games.
San Francisco is 5-0 since the starting quarterback returned to the lineup, and he’s coming off a five touchdown game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 16.
Both of these teams have clinched playoff spots, but there is seeding on the line in the NFC, so I’d expect both squads to pull out all the stops on Sunday night to put themselves in a better position ahead of Week 18.
The Bears won in Week 16 in dramatic fashion in overtime, as Caleb Williams threw two scores in the final 10 minutes of game action. Can he have another big game on Sunday?
Let’s dive into some of the best players to bet on to find the end zone in this NFC battle.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Bears vs. 49ers
- DJ Moore Anytime TD (+120)
- D’Andre Swift Anytime TD (+120)
- George Kittle Anytime TD (+100)
DJ Moore Anytime TD (+120)
The Bears’ receiving corps has been banged up as of late, setting the stage for DJ Moore to return to a bigger role in the offense. He’s found the end zone three times over the last two games and five times over the last five games for this Chicago offense.
Moore still isn’t getting a ton of targets – no more than seven in any game this season – but he’s scored six touchdowns and has a favorable matchup against this 49ers secondary.
San Francisco ranks just 23rd in the NFL in EPA/Pass and has given up 25 passing touchdowns this season.
I’ll take a shot on Moore at plus money to score for the third week in a row.
D’Andre Swift Anytime TD (+120)
All season long, D’Andre Swift has played a major role in the Chicago offense, averaging 4.9 yards per carry as he closes in on the 1,000-yard mark.
Swift needs just seven more yards to hit 1,000 in the 2025 season, and he’s been a touchdown machine for Chicago, scoring seven times on the ground and once through the air in 14 appearances.
Kyle Monangai is also going to be involved in this backfield, but I like this prop for Swift against a San Fran defense that allows 4.3 yards per carry and is 22nd in the NFL in EPA/Rush this season.
Swift has scored three times over the last four weeks, and he’s still playing the majority of the snaps (57.7 percent) in this backfield.
George Kittle Anytime TD (+100)
Kittle is dealing with an ankle injury that may sideline him on Sunday night, but he’s a must bet in this market if he plays.
This season, Kittle has found the end zone seven times in 10 games, and he’s caught a touchdown pass in four of the six games he’s played with Purdy under center. In fact, five of Kittle’s scores in 2025 have come on a pass from Purdy.
The Bears are beatable through the air, ranking 14th in EPA/Pass while allowing the fifth-most passing scores (28) in the NFL this season.
Kittle may be limited on Sunday, but he’s still an elite red-zone threat for this high-powered offense.
