Jackson Cantwell Explains Decision to Commit to Miami Football Over Georgia Bulldogs
Miami Football commit Jackson Cantwell explains his decision to choose the Hurricanes over Georgia Football.
The Georgia Bulldogs received some disappointing news on the recruiting trail this afternoon as highly-touted 2026 prospect Jackson Cantwell announced that he would be continuing his collegiate career with Mario Cristobal and the Miami Hurricanes.
Given that Cantwell was so heavily pursued by the Bulldogs throughout his commitment, many Georgia fans have been asking what it was that Miami did to earn the highly talented player's commitment. Cantwell addressed this question following the announcement of his decision.
"I think relationships won out in the end," said Cantwell. " I know Coach Mirabal and Coach Cristobal. They've spent so much time recruiting me over the past year and they've spent so much time checking in with me. They're texting me every day. We've talked so much about offensive line development and what my potential there is at 'The U'. I just feel like it's a place where I could develop and be something great."
In addition to relationships, Cantwell remained adamant that money did not play a role in his recruitment and criticized media members who pushed "false narratives" around his commitment decision.
With Cantwell off the board, the Bulldogs will now direct their focus to the remaining prospects they have prioritized in their 2026 recruiting class. Currently, the Bulldogs have nine commits in a class that ranks 10th in the country.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Vance Spafford, WR
- Lincoln Keys, TE
- Seven Cloud, DL
- Zech Fort, S
- Brady Marchese, WR
- Kealan Jones, S
- Jared Curtis, QB
- Jordan Smith, S
