INJURY: Adonai Mitchell Exits the Game

Georgia football wide receiver Adonai Mitchell entered the medical tent during Georgia's home opener against the Samford Bulldogs.

The injury occurred on the opening drive of the game for the Georgia offense, and it appears to be Mitchell's ankle that is the issue. Fellow sophomore Jackson Meeks entered the game in his absence.

UPDATE: Mitchell was seen heading to the locker room with several trainers alongside him.

An update has been provided, Mitchell will be out for the remainder of the football game with an ankle injury.

How to Watch Samford @ Georgia

Gameday: Saturday, September 10th, 2022.

Saturday, September 10th, 2022. Game time: 4:00 pm ET

4:00 pm ET TV: SECNetwork

SECNetwork Stadium: Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)

Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia) Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Kendall Milton, RB (Hamstring) IN - Sources confirmed Kendall Milton has returned to full participation status following a minor hamstring tweak.

Kamari Lassiter, DB (Hamstring) IN - Sources confirmed Lassiter has been slightly hampered by a hamstring, though is a full participant.

Tate Ratledge, OL (TOE) IN - Ratledge has been battling a turf toe flare-up; he's been practicing, however.

Tykee Smith, S (Knee) IN - "He's back repping, but he's not 100%. Knee injuries can be tricky. But he's back practicing to an extent."

Kearis Jackson, WR (Ankle) IN - Smart said Jackson is dealing with an ankle injury following the scrimmage on 8/20

Arian Smith, WR (Ankle) OUT - SI Dawgs Daily confirms Smith will miss at least 2 months due to undergoing surgery. 8/18

De'Nylon Morrissette, WR (Knee) IN- Smart said during his press conference Saturday (8/20) that Morrissette suffered a hype-extended knee early on during camp. Smart provided an update on 8/29; he's back in action.

Andrew Paul, RB (Knee) OUT - Suffered a torn ACL. He's out for the season and will undergo surgery this week, per Smart.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.