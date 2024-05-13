Brock Bowers the Most Dynamic Player in College Football According to Antonio Pierce
Former Georgia football tight end was the most dynamic player in college football according to Las Vegas Raiders' head coach Antonio Pierce.
Tight end Brock Bowers was one of two first-round picks from the University of Georgia in the 2024 NFL draft. The Las Vegas Raiders selected Bowers with the 13th overall pick and are ecstatic to have the former Bulldog on their roster. Rookie minicamp has started around the league and head coach Antonio Pierce voiced his opinions of Bowers over the weekend.
Bowers was considered to be arguably the best tight end in college football history despite only playing three years at Georgia. He quickly rose to stardom as a freshman and maintained that status throughout his entire collegiate career. When talking about Bowers, Pierce said he was the most dynamic player in college football.
“I mean, you’re talking about probably the most dynamic player in college football at that tight end position in a long time,” Pierce said in his press conference. “It’s rare you get a guy like that [who] can line up as a slot receiver, see him in the backfield, reverses, catch the ball. But I think more importantly, [it’s] his toughness. Watching him block in the SEC, watching him get after guys, I mean that’s what impressed me. Just a gritty player, more importantly a winner, and he can help us score points.”
Pierce also mentioned how he thinks adding Bowers alongside tight end Michael Mayer will allow the Raiders to create a lot of problems on offense. There are a lot of great tight ends in the Radiers' division, and now they have two good ones in Las Vegas.
The Raiders and Bowers agreed to a four-year fully guaranteed deal worth $18.1 million with a $10 million signing bonus with a fifth-year player option.
Bowers became the only player in college football history to win the Mackey Award twice and had he not suffered an ankle injury during his final season, his numbers would have looked even better at the end of his career. The game of football has started to favor the tight end position more and more over the years, and Bowers fits the mold and more of what organizations are looking for at the position.
