Darris Smith Ranks No. 98 Overall in Final Rankings

The SI99 is an elite group of prospects. Assembled by the SI All American staff, led by Lead Recruiting Analyst John Garcia Jr., the SI99 is the nation's 99-best prospects in the class of 2022.

This year, in the final rankings, Georgia accounts for ten of those 99 players, third-most of any school behind Alabama (12) and Texas A&M (11).

Georgia Edge Defender Commit Darris Smith is the third Edge Defender from the SI 99 to Commit to Georgia in 2022.

Here's what SI All-American had to say about Smith:

Smith has your typical Georgia 3-4 outside linebacker build. Long and strong, with great hand fighting ability. If Georgia can harness Smith’s aggressiveness, they’ll have another monster on their hands with pass rushing prowess. Smith uses his long arms to keep blockers at bay, and closes in on quarterbacks with his speed. If he can play with a bit more leverage and technique, with his athletic profile, he’ll be a force out on the edge for a long time. Smith has three-sport experience, including head-turning basketball ability. He was the region player of the year this spring with above-the-rim ability at his size, something we see on occasion on Friday nights, too.

Darris Smith is set to sign with Georgia in February. Provided nothing changes, Georgia will gain a three headed monster at the Edge in 2022.

